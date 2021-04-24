CBI files FIR against Anil Deshmukh; searches Mumbai residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a first information report (FIR) against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with allegations of bribery levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The agency carried out searches at various locations, including his residence, in Mumbai on Saturday in connection with the case.

CBI carried out a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Bombay High Court to look into Param Bir Singh's allegations against Deshmukh. As per officials, during the enquiry CBI got enough prima facie material to start a formal probe by registering a case against Deshmukh and unidentified persons. The case has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After registration of the case, the probe agency started a search operation at a number of locations in Mumbai.

On March 25, Param Bir Singh filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Singh had initially approached the Supreme Court alleging that he was transferred from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner after complaining to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders about the corrupt practices of Deshmukh.

While calling the matter 'quite serious' the apex court asked Singh to approach the high court. Following this, Singh filed a PIL in the high court reiterating his allegations and seeking an 'immediate, unbiased, impartial' probe by CBI against the NCP leader. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress share power in Maharashtra.

Also read: CBI initiates inquiry against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh over corruption charges

Also read: Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after Bombay HC orders CBI probe