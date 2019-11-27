CBIC suspends Assistant Commissioner Deepak Pandit over alleged misuse of power, disproportionate assets

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs suspended Assistant Commissioner of Customs Deepak Pandit on grounds of owning disproportionate assets. The CBIC had received an anonymous complaint against Pandit that alleged that he abused his powers to acquire disproportionate assets.

The complaint stated that the Assistant Commissioner expended huge amounts of money in the wedding celebrations of his two sons. It also stated that he acquired expensive unaccounted properties in prime areas of Mumbai. The value of these properties is disproportionate to his known and declared sources of income.

Preliminary investigations against the official show that Pandit had amassed several residential and commercial properties in Mumbai's Juhu, Andheri West and Kandivali East areas. These properties are registered in his name as well as in the names of his two sons, Divyansh Deepak Pandit and Ashutosh Deepak Pandit.

Suspicious transactions have also been discovered in the returns filed by his family members and the production house, Wild Buffalo Entertainment, run by his son Divyansh.

Deepak Pandit was probing three Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officials in the customs department who were charged with alleged corruption and malpractices charges in June this year. He was transferred along with two senior officials supervising the inquiry.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) compulsorily retired 21 Group B officers of ITO rank today under Fundamental Rule 56(j) over charges of corruption, illegal gratification, misuse of official position, and other allegations. It was the fifth batch of officers to have been ousted under these rules as the Modi government undertakes a clean-up of the tax department.

