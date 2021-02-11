Centre looks to slay the fake news dragon

Addressing Rajya Sabha, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is actively working against fake news and has developed a platform to bust the same. Whenever fake news is entered on the platform, the correction is updated on the same. The minister also warned social media platforms against the spread of fake news.

No further details about this fake new busting platform have been made available yet, though. Business Today has reached out to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and is awaiting details on the said platform.

"Social media has played a big role in the Digital India programme. We respect the right to criticism. One can criticise from the Prime Minister to the government as is a part of India's Constitution. But if social media is being misused to spread violence and fake news, we will take action against them," said the IT Minister.

He further highlighted the election procedure of India is duly respected. The Election Commission of India has done a fabulous job that if someone misuses social media to unscrupulously affect the election, strict action will be taken against them. For this, even governments will work along with the Election Commission of India.

Amidst the recent controversies surrounding various leading social networking and messaging platforms, the minister said they can work and earn in India but reminded them to follow the Constitution of India.

"We have immense respect for social media as it has empowered the citizens. But today, I want to clearly state that be it Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or WhatsApp they are free to work in India, but they need to abide by the Constitution of India and laws of India," added Prasad.

The minister also mentioned that when a platform is formed, they create their own laws to inspect what's right and wrong. But it will not work if they do not abide by the law and Constitution of India.

Prasad's comments come after a high-level meeting between senior MeitY officials and global leadership of Twitter, where the ministry accused Twitter of delayed action against flagged accounts which allegedly spread misinformation using the hashtag #FarmerGenocide. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, had welcomed Twitter to do business in India but raised doubts about its commitment to transparency and healthy conversation on this platform.

