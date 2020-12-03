Centre orders Wikipedia to take down map incorrectly showing Aksai Chin as part of China

The government has directed Wikipedia, one of the most popular information repositories online, to take down a map from its site showing Aksai Chin as part of China. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEiTY) has asked the online encyclopaedia to remove the link from its platform under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The matter came to light after a Twitter user named Chhatrasal Singh highlighted that the Wikipedia page on Indo-Bhutanese relations had erroneously depicted the map of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), requesting the government to take action.





Taking note of the issue, the government issued an order to Wikipedia dated November 27 directing it to remove the map as it amounted to a violation of the territorial sovereignty and integrity of India. If Wikipedia fails to respond in a timely fashion, the government can take legal action either under the Criminal Law Amendment Act or block access to the entire platform.

Last month, microblogging site Twitter was accused by a Parliamentary panel, headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, of damaging India's sovereignty after it showed Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Also read: India using 'national security' as excuse to ban apps, says China

Also read: Time to overhaul Article 69A

Also read: Love is NOT in the air! 15 dating apps among 43 banned Chinese apps