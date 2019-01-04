Centre paid Rs 300 crore for building Statue of Unity in Gujarat

The Central Government has provided Rs 300 crore for the construction of world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Narmada District of Gujarat, the Parliament was informed Friday.

This information was given by Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in reply to a question asked by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

"A total amount of Rs 300 crore has been released by the Central Government for construction of the Statue of Unity," the Minister said in the written reply.

He further said, the Ministry of Finance did not direct any public sector undertaking (PSU)/Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) to provide funds towards the construction of the statue.

Besides, Radhakrishnan said there were no details available with the ministry of any foreign funding for construction of the statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the statue to the nation on October 31 last year.

Total cost of the statue is estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore.

