Centre releases grant worth Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states to fight coronavirus

The Central government, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, has released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the 5th equated monthly instalment of the post-devolution revenue deficit grant. "This helps provide additional resources to fight COVID-19 to the states,"a Finance Ministry statement said.

The central government has released equal instalments of the grant to various states since April. This is the fourth equated-monthly instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant. Before this, the central government had disbursed the similar amount to 14 states on April 3, May 11 and June 10.

Under the latest grant, Rs 491.4 crore were released for Andhra Pradesh; Rs 631.5 crore on Assam; Rs 952.5 crore for Himachal Pradesh; Rs 1,276.9 crore for Kerala; Rs 235 crore for Manipur; Rs 40 crore for Meghalaya; Rs 118.5 crore for Meghalaya; Rs 326 crore for Nagaland; Rs 638 crore for Punjab; Rs 335.4 crore for Tamil Nadu; Rs 269.6 crore for Tripura; Rs 423 crore for Uttarakhand; and Rs 417.7 crore for West Bengal.

These funds will help the states in taking preventive steps towards the spread of COVID-19. With these funds, states can set up quaratine facilities, speed up sample collection and ramp up screening and testing in high case load areas. The states facing fund crunch will also be able to use these funds for buying personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, thermal scaners, vantilators and other essential consumables in hospitals.

In April, the central government had allotted Rs 17,287 crore to states to enhance their financial resources during the COVID-19 crisis. Of this, Rs 6,195.08 crore was released on account of revenue deficit grant to 14 states, while remaining Rs 11,092 crore to all states as an advance payment of the Centre's share of the first instalment of State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of coronavirus.

