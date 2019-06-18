Centre restores 'ration in kind' provision for military officers in peace areas

The Centre has restored the provision of ration in kind to military officers stationed in peace areas. The decision is one of the first major ones taken by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after he assumed the role in the Modi government's second term.

"The Government of India has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Defence for restoration of the 'ration in kind' to the defence officers posted in peace areas," a defence official said.

Centre had withdrawn the facility given to armed forces officers and replaced it with an allowance two years back. The decision to withdraw the facility was not taken well by the forces, who had not agreed to it.

The government had decided on July 1, 2017 that officers would be given an allowance instead of free ration in kind, a practice that was being followed since 1983.

The forces had told the Ministry of Defence that if the ration in kind facility was discontinued then an allowance of Rs 205.11 per officer per day without tax exemptions must be paid. However, only an amount of Rs 96 was decided as allowance.

A cost analysis done had revealed that in case of free ration, the cost came up to Rs 100 per officer per day.

The MoD had taken the decision to cancel free ration for officers in peace postings based on a recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

