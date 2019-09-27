Govt sacks another 15 high-ranking officers from Income Tax Dept

The government has compulsorily retired fifteen very senior officers who had corruption charges and other CBI cases against them. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) officials who were made to compulsorily retire on Friday were in the ranks of principal commissioner, commissioner, joint commissioner, additional commissioner and others. The decision to compulsorily retire these high-ranking officers of income tax was taken under the Fundamental Rule 56 (J).

This decision is in line with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said about corruption. In an interview to a major daily, PM Modi had said, "Some black sheep in the tax administration may have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers, either by targeting honest assesses or by taking excessive action for minor or procedural violations. We have recently taken the bold step of compulsorily retiring a significant number of tax officials, and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour."

The government had earlier this year compulsorily retired 49 high-ranking tax officers, out of which 12 officers were from CBDT.

Most of these officers had corruption cases against them. Names of officers from across the country have made it to this new list. One officer was caught taking bribe of Rs 15,000, while many had assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

This is the fourth such list of officers. In June, the government had compulsorily retired 15 commissioner-level officials of CBIC on charges of corruption, collecting and giving bribes, smuggling and even criminal conspiracy. Before that, 12 IRS officers were asked to compulsorily retire and another 22 CBIC officers were asked to retire in August this year.

