Centre to inspect COVID-19 situation in Bihar after viral video shows 'no doctors' at public hospital

The Centre has sent a three-member team to Bihar to assess the state's coronavirus preparedness. The announcement of the inspection comes after a series of allegations laid against the Bihar government for its poor handling of the COVID-19 situation, particularly in hospitals. The three-member team would be led by Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal.

For the past few days, several videos and social media posts showcasing inadequate healthcare facilities and negligence of public hospitals in Bihar have emerged online.

One such post talks about a patient who died at a hospital in Kaithar after the healthcare professionals failed to provide an oxygen cylinder in time.

RJP leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been blaming the Nitish Kumar-led government for the poor handling of the COVID-19 situation in Bihar, also shared a video in which people are seen complaining about the shortage of doctors and nurses at a hospital in Siwan. In the video, a woman is seen lying unattended on a hospital bed as people around her are calling for any professional to look at her.

"There is no doctor to attend to us. They just came, gave injection and left," a voice in the background is heard saying in the video. In the video, it is clear that all the other beds in the hospital ward are empty.

This is not the first time that Yadav has attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government. Previously, he had said that the CM is responsible for "playing havoc with the lives of 12.6 crore Biharis. To avoid bad press, he is suppressing data. Is your image more important than the lives of our people, Mr Chief Minister ?".

Meanwhile, Bihar has reported 9,392 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, July 19), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 208. As many as 15,536 patients have been cured or discharged.

Also Read: DCGI sends show cause notice to Glenmark over 'false claims', steep pricing of Fabiflu

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: Highest-ever single day spike of 38,902 cases; tally at 10.7 lakh