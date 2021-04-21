Check Remdesivir black marketing, book guilty under NSA: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to check black marketing of remdesivir and other COVID-19 medicines, and invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those found guilty.

During a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, Adityanath said one lakh more vials of remdesivir have been ordered and over 30,000 will be brought to the state in the next two to three days.

"The chief minister has directed to stop black marketing of remdesivir and other medicines, and invoke the NSA and the Gangsters Act. Also, seize their properties to set an example for those involved in such acts," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told reporters.

Adityanath has also directed that all the units producing oxygen should supply it for medical use and stop the supply for industrial purposes keeping in mind the increase in demand.

He said there is adequate oxygen availability in the state and added that oxygen units should be given 24-hour power supply so that there is no hindrance in the production.

The chief minister has also asked officials to double the number of beds in districts having a large number of COVID-19 cases.

