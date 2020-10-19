Chinese soldier captured by security forces in Ladakh: Report

Amidst escalated tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border, a Chinese soldier has reportedly been captured by security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh on Monday. The soldier is currently in the custody of the Indian Army and is being probed whether the he entered Indian territory inadvertently or there was any espionage involved, as per India Today report.

As per report, the soldier will be returned to Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure.

This development came amidst ongoing border tensions between India and China which has escalated manifold after the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh on 15 June in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese People's Liberation Army also suffered high number of casualties.

Also Read: Twitter India shows J&K as part of China; netizens urge govt to take action