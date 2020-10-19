Business Today
Loading...

Chinese soldier captured by security forces in Ladakh: Report

The Chinese soldier, captured near Demchok area of Ladakh early Monday, is in the custody of the Indian Army

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | October 19, 2020 | Updated 14:55 IST
Chinese soldier captured by security forces in Ladakh: Report
A Chinese soldier has been captured in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh on Monday

Amidst escalated tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border, a Chinese soldier has reportedly been captured by security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh on Monday. The soldier is currently in the custody of the Indian Army and is being probed whether the he entered Indian territory inadvertently or there was any espionage involved, as per India Today report.

As per report, the soldier will be returned to Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure.

This development came amidst ongoing border tensions between India and China which has escalated manifold after the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh on 15 June in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese People's Liberation Army also suffered high number of casualties.

Also Read: Twitter India shows J&K as part of China; netizens urge govt to take action

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Chinese soldier captured in Ladakh | Chinese soldier | Indian Army | Chinese soldier captured | India China border issue | LAC
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close