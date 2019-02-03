Chit fund scam: CBI team stopped from entering Kolkata Police chief's residence, detained

A team of CBI officers was stopped from entering the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar here on Sunday when they had gone to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases, officials said.

A virtual showdown ensued as Kolkata Police personnel forcefully took away some of the CBI officers to a nearby police station amid commotion, they said.

Throwing her weight behind the city police chief, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the Loudon Street residence of Kumar in central Kolkata.

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that Kumar had been "absconding" and "being looked for" in connection with Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scam cases, a team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at his residence this evening, but they were stopped by sentries and officials.

Soon, a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire whether they had required documents to question Kumar.

"We don't want to speak on this issue as of now. Let's see what happens. Please wait for sometime," a senior CBI official standing outside the Police commissioner's house told reporters.

Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions.

Thereafter, more men arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. The CBI officers were then forcefully taken to a police station.

On being informed about the development, Chief Minister Banerjee, who had earlier extended her support to Kumar and alleged that the BJP was "misusing power to take control of the police and all other institutions", reached the spot.

According to the CBI, the IPS officer, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, did not even attend a meeting with Election Commission officials who had gone to Kolkata to review election preparedness, sources said.

A statement was issued Sunday from Kolkata Police, dismissing reports of him being missing from work.

"Please take note that not only is the CP Kolkata available in the city, but has also been attending office on a regular basis, with the exception of January 31, 2019, when he was on leave for a day. All concerned may please take note that if any news is spread without proper verification, Kolkata Police will initiate strict legal action against defamation of both the CP Kolkata and Kolkata Police," the police said.