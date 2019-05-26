CLAT 2019 exam today: Check time, exam pattern, documents to carry

Odisha' National Law University (NLU) is all set to conduct Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today from 3 pm to 5 pm in the offline mode. The CLAT 2019 admit card tickets can be downloaded from the CLAT's official website--clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

About CLAT exam:

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a centralised test for admission to 21 National Law Universities in India. The Consortium of NLUs will conduct the CLAT 2019 exam today (May 26). The exam is for the admission of candidates to undergraduate (LLB) and postgraduate (LLM) law programmes offered at NLUs and other universities.

CLAT in offline mode:

CLAT was conducted in offline mode till 2015 but from 2015 to 2018 the CLAT examination was held online. However, last year, due to a lot of technical snags CLAT exam's reliability was questioned and also, issues of accessibility of CLAT online exam in rural areas were raised. Hence, this year, CLAT will be conducted in offline mode.

CLAT 2019: Exam pattern

CLAT undergraduate test: The exam for the undergraduate programme will be of 200 marks. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking also of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

The two hours admission test comprised Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ).

Subject areas: Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, English including comprehension, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), General Knowledge and Current Affairs,

CLAT postgraduate test: The exam for the postgraduate programme will have a total of 150 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking also of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer. The exam will be two-hours long.

CLAT 2019 exam details: Important documents to carry:

ID proof: Candidates must carry a valid and original photo ID proof with them to the allotted CLAT exam centre. ID proof include Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Passport/ Driving License/ Voter ID.

Photo: Candidates are also recommended to carry at least one passport size photograph to the allotted exam centre.

Candidates also must carry a pencil and at least two ballpoint pens (black/ blue) to the exam centre.

Last year, CLAT was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NULS) Kochi. Aman Garg of Jaipur bagged 1st All India Rank with 159 out of 200 marks.