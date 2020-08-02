Coal executives' association urges Centre to make apt changes in PESB selection procedure

Coal executives' association AIACE has urged the government to make necessary changes in the existing selection procedure of senior level positions in central public sector enterprises.

All India Association of Coal Executives (AIACE) also demanded that all the applicants for the advertised post by Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) should be considered for interview.

"The PESB advertises vacancy of Chairman, CMD and director level posts of CPSE under various ministries... our association requests to make necessary amendment/improvement in the existing procedure of selection," AIACE said.

In a letter to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, AIACE Principal General Secretary P K Singh Rathor suggested that all applicants for the advertised post should be considered for interview.

"If their number increases beyond 15, they may be called for a preliminary round of interview, performance in which can be considered for shortlisting the ultimate 15 for the final round," he said.

He said, this amendment will pave the way for transparency in the entire selection process and will ensure inclusion of a candidate who is competent enough but not finding a place in shortlisted 15 under the present system.

Rathor further said that PESB shortlists applications with reference to the job description and eligibility criteria.

At present, six candidates are shortlisted for interview from the same CPSE or its subsidiary, he said.

While, two candidates are shortlisted from public sector enterprises of the same administrative ministry, any other CPSE and the central government, he said.

"It is observed from past records that not more than 11 candidates have ever been called for interview after shortlisting," Rathor said.

The eligible candidates may apply any number of times in a calendar year, but they are allowed to appear only up to four times in selection meetings, in a calendar year.

This restriction in number of appearances has come into effect from January 1, 2013.

"However, a candidate recommended as number one in the panel for a board level post is not considered for another board level post for a period of six months from the date of selection... or till the approval of the concerned panel, whichever is earlier," the letter said.

