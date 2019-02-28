Coca-Cola India announces Nishi Kulshreshtha Chaturvedi as new HR head for India, South West Asia

"We at Coca-Cola are committed to developing and nurturing internal talent. Nishi has extensive experience and a natural flair for working with people in bringing out the best in them.

We are looking forward to her leadership in developing resilient leaders for the company who can withstand the rapidly-evolving external environment and serve as role models for the next generation," Coca-Cola India and South West Asia President T Krishnakumar said.

The company said in a statement that Chaturvedi will lead talent recruitment and advancement, performance enablement, and leadership development functions for the company in India and South West Asia.

Chaturvedi joined the company in 2012 as National Head-Human Resources in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd (HCCB).

She has over 20 years' of experience in human resources across FMCG, healthcare, oil and gas and energy sectors working with Schneider Electric, Cairn Energy and Baxter Healthcare prior to Coca-Cola.

Chaturvedi in her previous role, as the Director, Workplace Accountability, was pivotal in overseeing the implementation of the Coca-Cola Human & Workplace Rights, the company added.

