Coca Cola, Shell, IBM, LockHeed Martin CEOs hail PM Modi's 'Come to India' speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's on a week-long tour of the United States, on Thursday interacted with 42 business leaders and American CEOs, highlighting steps taken by India to achieve the $5-trillion-economy goal. He delivered the keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and invited global CEOs to make investments in India and become part of its growth story. During the CEO roundtable on 'harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and the USA', PM Modi assured them to act as a bridge to fill any gap. "Your prudent method and our pragmatic minds can write new stories in management; and your rational ways and our human values can show the path, which the world is looking for," Modi told the CEOs. After his address, they shared their views on his speech and about their plans to invest in India. Here's what some of the top CEOs said.

Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America

"It is always great to hear from the Prime Minister about his vision for India," said Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan. The American banking giant has been in India for several years and has 20,000 employees who work in the country. "We are there to help support the pro-growth agenda that says consistency in rules and regulations, ease of doing business," he said.

Ben van Beurden, CEO, Shell

Beurden said PM Modi gave a very "strong and impassionate 'come to India' speech" and his four D's of democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness were very powerful arguments to invest in India. "We have already been convinced years before. We are in India, it's a very important growth country for us and we continue to invest to be a leading international energy company in India. We are well on our way to meeting the Prime Minister's expectations," he said.

James Quincey, CEO, Coca Cola

Quincey said India was a big market for the beverage giant. "We think it's not just an important market for us, it's the 5th most important and we think it's going to become the third most important," he said, adding that Coca Cola was very excited about continuing to invest in the country.

Ginni Rometty, CEO, IBM

Rometty described Modi as an "authentic leader who genuinely listens to everyone's input". "His firm intent to continue to help with the ease of doing business is a win-win for both India and IBM," she said.

Marillyn Hewson, CEO, Lockheed Martin

Hewson said the meeting with Modi was excellent and that he was more than willing to have a dialogue with the CEOs. "I congratulated India on its pro-growth policies," she said.

