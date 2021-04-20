Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Congres MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, Gandhi said, "After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID."

After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

Gandhi has been constantly attacking the Central government on its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination strategy. Earlier today, he said the Centre has brought in middlemen for vaccine distribution without any price controls and guarantee for weaker sections of the society.

â¢ No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds. â¢ Middlemen brought in without price controls. â¢ No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI's Vaccine Discrimination- Not Distribution- Strategy! - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

In the view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the government on Monday announced that from May 1 everyone above the age of 18 years would be eligible to get vaccinated against the virus.

While vaccine manufacturers have been permitted to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price, states have also been empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 years for the same.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the preceding 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.

