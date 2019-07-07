Congress protests against Subramanian Swamy's remarks against Rahul Gandhi, says he lost mental balance

Delhi Congress workers Sunday staged a protest against BJP leader Subramanian Swamy over his "baseless and false" remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

The protesters assembled near Taj Mansingh hotel and tried to march towards Swami's residence on Pandara Road but they were stopped by police.

The protesters raised slogans slamming Swamy and demanding his apology.

Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia charged that Swamy has been using "unparliamentary" language and issuing "false and baseless" statements against Gandhi.

"Congress workers will not tolerate these type of nuisances created by Swamy and are ready to give him a befitting reply," Lilothia said.

Swamy has lost his "mental balance " and the BJP should provide treatment to him as soon as possible, otherwise Congress workers know very well how to treat these type of people, he said.

"Swamy should publicly tender his unconditional apology to Rahul Gandhi and should amend his ways in future," Lilothia said.

The Congress workers torched an effigy of Swamy during the protest.