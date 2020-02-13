Congress women leaders protest LPG price hike

The All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) leaders protested outside the premises of Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry office on Thursday over LPG price hike. The protesting leaders include the INC spokesperson Sushmita Dev and the Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk in the Delhi elections, Alka Lamba.

Delhi: All India Mahila Congress leaders, including Sushmita Dev and Alka Lamba, protest outside Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas office, against the rise in the prices of non-subsidised 14 kg Indane gas in metros which came into effect yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rs4Fl0cG0O â ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

State-owned oil marketing companies increased the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders to the tune of Rs 149 per cylinder from February 12. The gas prices have been hiked from Rs 714 on January 1 to Rs 858.5 in Delhi. The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Kolkata stands at Rs 896 currently.

In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG cylinder that used to cost Rs 684.50 as of January 1 will now cost Rs 829.5. In the southern city of Chennai, the LPG prices went up by Rs 147. The prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders went from Rs 734 to Rs 881.

While the cost per cylinder has increased, subsidy granted to domestic users has increased from Rs 153.86 per cylinder to Rs 291.48. The central government provides 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each in a year to domestic users at subsidised rates.

All those who have an annual income of Rs 10 lakh or above cannot avail the LPG subsidy offered to domestic users.

For all the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme, the subsidy is increased from Rs 174.86 to Rs 312.48 per cylinder. Domestic users will get the subsidised 14.2 kg cylinders at Rs 567.02 while the PMUY beneficiaries will get the subsidised 14.2 kg cylinders at Rs 546.02. The PMUY subsidy is issued in the name of women belonging to BPL households and is for first time users.

