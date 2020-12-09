Construction of Ayodha Ram Mandir to start after December 15

The work on laying the foundations for the Ram temple here will start after December 15, the two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir construction committee concluded on Tuesday.Experts from Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Roorkee, architect of Achar Dham temple architect Braham Vihari Swami and one of the architects of the Ram temple, Ashish Sompura, were present in the meeting.

The experts will soon submit their report to the construction committee.

Anil Mishra, Trustee of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, told PTI that the work on laying the foundations will start after December 15 and in the first phase the construction of the outer security wall will start.

According to Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of the Trust, in the outer periphery of the Ram Janmabhoomi premises of 67 acres, the Trust will also do the development work in coordination with the local administration.

Apart from Mishra and Giri, the meeting was also attended by construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, Trust Secretary Champat Rai and retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh.

