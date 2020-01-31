Core industries output rise 1.3% in December after four months of decline

Eight core industries in India reported growth of 1.3 per cent on annual basis in December last year. The sectors posted a cumulative growth in production last month after four consecutive months of decline.

The growth came on the back of rise in output in coal, fertiliser and refinery products sectors. However, production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity contracted during December.

The eight core industries, including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertlisers, steel, cement and electricity, comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Coal

Coal production increased by 6.1 per cent on annual basis in December. Its cumulative index declined by 3.8 per cent year-on-year during April to December, 2019-20.

Crude Oil

Crude oil production fell 7.4 per cent year-on-year in December 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.0 per cent during April to December, 2019-20.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas production declined by 9.2 per cent in December 2019 over the year-ago period. Its cumulative index declined by 3.8 per cent during April to December, 2019-20.

Refinery products

Petroleum refinery production increased by 3 per cent in December 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 0.6 per cent during April to December, 2019-20.

Fertilisers

Fertiliser production increased by 10.2 per cent in December 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 4.7 per cent during April to December, 2019-20.

Steel

Steel production increased by 1.9 per cent in December, 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 5.2 per cent during April to December, 2019-20.

Cement

Cement production increased by 5.5 per cent in December 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to December, 2019-20.

Electricity

Electricity generation fell by 1.6 per cent in December 2019 over December 2018.

