Coronavirus: 1,000 people from Telangana attended Nizamuddin Markaz

The Telangana administration is estimating that over 1,000 people from the state might have attended a religious congregation in the national capital's Nizamuddin area earlier this month, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A search is on to identify people who came in contact with them following the death of six coronavirus patients who attended the meeting between March 13 and 15 died due to coronavirus ,according to a government release on Monday.

"We estimate over 1,000 persons might have attended the congregation in Delhi. Respective district collectors and police personnel were on the job to locate people who came in contact with them after their return. Family members of the deceased were quarantined depending on the symptoms they show," the official told PTI.

Two of the six died in Gandhi Hospital and one each in two different private hospitals here and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns, the release said without mentioning the time of deaths. Till Monday night, Telangana reported 77 coronavirus positive cases,of which 14 have been discharged.

Since those who participated in Markaz religious prayer meeting were inflicted with coronavirus, all those who participated in the prayers should inform the officials concerned, the government appealed.

It also requested anyone who has information about them should alert the government, the Medical and Health Department of Telangana State had stated in a statement.

When contacted, Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy said as of now more than 200 people who are either related to or came in contact with the 53 people who attended the religious prayer from the city have been quarantined.

"One person is still in Delhi and with one death now all the 51 (who had been to Delhi) are under quarantine," Reddy said. A senior official of Gadwal district said the immediate contacts of the deceased are also being identified and quarantined.

"His (deceased's) son and daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were shifted to Gandhi Hospital after they reported to district administration with fever. The son and daughter-in-law have tested positive and are under treatment," the official said.

A press release from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ( GHMC) said 603 people returned to the city after participating in the religious meeting in Delhi.

As many as 200 teams comprising officials of revenues, GHMC and Police searched 463 households and referred 74 persons who have Covid-19 symptoms and other ailments to state-run hospitals. According to the release, 348 were home quarantined while 41 have been sent to state-run quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile, as per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, distribution of 12 kg rice and Rs 500 to each migrant worker began in GHMC limits on Tuesday.

