Coronavirus: 35,000 arrive in Delhi from overseas since Mar 1; put under home-quarantine

The Delhi government's health department has revealed that around 35,000 foreign-returned had arrived in the capital since March 1. The government has ordered all Districts Magistrates (DM) of the National Capital Territory (NCT) to verify and ensure that all 35,000 foreign-retuned persons staying in Delhi since March 1 are following the mandatory 14-day home quarantine protocol. The protocol had been put in place by the government to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The order issued on Sunday by the Delhi Health and Family Welfare Department stated that the DMs have to ensure that these people remain in home quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days.

The order invoked the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to issue directions to the 35,000 foreign-returned staying in Delhi. " All the aforesaid foreign-returned persons shall strictly comply with the directions of home quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days without fail."

The order also said that any person who has come in close contact with the 35,000 foreign-returned should also strictly follow the 14-day home quarantine protocol. The order clearly says that any person infected with the COVID-19 will have to stay in the isolation facilities of hospitals. The person would only be allowed to leave after being discharged by the treating doctors.

"Any person found disobeying the aforesaid directions shall be prosecuted and punished with imprisonment or fine or both under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1880) as per Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897," says the order on anyone not obeying the directions issued.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country were 329 as of 6:30 pm on March 22. Globally, the number has climbed to over 3,30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including around 14,000 deaths.

Only 23 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged from the hospitals, these include the three people who were treated in Kerala last month. So far, seven people in the country have died due to the deadly virus.

