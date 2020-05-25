Coronavirus: 635 new cases in Delhi; 14,053 total cases, 276 deaths reported

Delhi recorded 635 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally to 14,053 with 276 deaths so far in the national capital. The number of active patients of COVID-19 was 7,006 while 6,771 patients have either recovered and been discharged or migrated to other places, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation is under control in Delhi even after the easing of lockdown restrictions. The death toll due to the novel virus was 261 on Sunday while the number of infections was 13,418. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 660 -- was reported on Friday. Delhi has been reporting 500 or more fresh cases every day for the last one week.

The Delhi government's health bulletin reports cumulative death figures that refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19 by the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

The bulletin said that a total of 1,74,469 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date. A total of 2,053 positive patients were admitted to various dedicated COVID-19 hospitals like LNJP, RML, Safdarjung, AIIMS among others. Out of these patients 187 were in ICU and 29 on ventilators. Also, nearly 600 COVID-19 patients were admitted to various dedicated healthcare centres for coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 positive people under home isolation was 3,421, the bulletin said. The government on Sunday directed all the private nursing homes and hospitals having more than 50 beds to reserve 20 percent of them for COVID-19 patients.

Delhi currently has 88 containment zones where positive cases have been found causing sealing of the concerned neighbourhoods.

Also read: Domestic flights cancelled status: Around 80 flights in Delhi, nine in Bengaluru cancelled on Day 1

Also read: Domestic flights resume: Returning to your hometown? Check out guidelines, quarantine rules