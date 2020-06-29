Coronavirus: Ban on export of PPE medical coveralls lifted, but with 50 lakh per month limit

The government on Monday allowed export of personal protective equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for coronavirus with a cap of 50 lakh per month. The exports were not allowed as of now. The development comes after five months of ban on exports to meet the needs of medical staff in the country amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. PPE is protective clothing or equipment designed to protect the wearer's body from infection.

However, items other than PPE medical coveralls will continue to remain prohibited. "Other items that are part of PPE kits and listed in the description against Serial No. 207A in the Notification No. 14 date 22.06.2020, however, continue to remain prohibited for exports whether exports as individual items or as part of PPE kits and monthly quota shall not be applicable on export of these items," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

"Boosting Make in India exports, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh," commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Meanwhile, a single-day spike of 19,459 coronavirus cases took India's tally to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the sixth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,57,783 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 2,10,120, while 3,21,722 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the latest data.

