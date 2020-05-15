Coronavirus: Bill Gates thanks PM Modi, says India's role key in fight against pandemic

Bill Gates took to social media to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that India's role is pivotal in the fight against coronavirus, in the search for a vaccine and to minimise the social and economic impact of the pandemic. "Thank you for the conversation and partnership, PM Modi. Combating the pandemic requires global collaboration. India's role is key as the world works to minimise social and economic impact, and pave the way to vaccine, testing, and treatment access for all," said Gates.

Gates' tweet came after PM Modi and the co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation interacted through video conferencing and discussed the importance of global coordination on research and development as well as on scientific innovation.

Thank you for the conversation and partnership, @narendramodi. Combating the pandemic requires global collaboration. India's role is key as the world works to minimize social and economic impact, and pave the way to vaccine, testing, and treatment access for all. @PMOIndia - Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 14, 2020

PM Modi underscored India's attempts against the pandemic. He said that India is taking an approach involving public engagement through messaging. The PM said that this people-centric approach helped in ensuring physical distancing is accepted, frontline workers are respected and social distancing protocols followed.

The Prime Minister also highlighted to Bill Gates some of the initiatives the government has undertaken such as financial inclusion, last mile delivery of health services, and propagating the importance of cleanliness and hygiene through Swachh Bharat Mission.

PM Modi also thanked the Gates Foundation for its health-related work not only in India but also in other parts of the world. He also sought suggestions from Gates on how to increase India's capacities and capabilities to help the needy.

Bill Gates and PM Modi discussed last-mile health service delivery in rural areas, dissemination of an effective contact-tracing app, scaling up India's pharmaceutical capacity to produce vaccines upon their discovery.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates: World Bank to give India $1 billion in social security fund; COVID-19 cases-81,970

Also read: How effective is Tranche II of FM Sitharaman's economic package?