Coronavirus cases in India: Maharashtra tops list; Tamil Nadu, Delhi follow suit

India reported its first novel coronavirus case on January 30 when a student from Kerala tested positive after returning from Wuhan. On Monday (April 6), around two months later the total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,666, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of deaths has jumped to 106. Although, the Health Ministry has said that there is no evidence of widespread community transmission yet, it identified 20 existing and 22 potential COVID-19 hotspots in the country for taking special containment steps.

Yet, with new cases being reported from across the country every day, it would be a herculean task for the government to identify emerging hotbeds of the virus as it would necessitate stationing of more health workers and resources.

Where Mysore, Pune, Kerala, Noida, Bhilwara and Bengaluru have reported a substantial number of coronavirus positive cases, the Tablighi Jamaat event held at Delhi's Nizamuddin in March has emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot, with around 1,100 cases and several deaths connected to the religious gathering.

Meanwhile, here is the list of major states that have been hit hard by novel coronavirus pandemic:

Maharashtra: The state has been the worst-affected by COVID-19 as cases are being reported at an alarming speed across the state. As many as 29 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in Maharashtra to 690, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. With this, 406 coronavirus cases have been reported from Mumbai alone, he said. A total of 45 deaths have been reported from the state so far.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 571 in the state with five deaths. As many as 86 people, including 85 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, an official told PTI.

Delhi: The national capital is third in the country with 503 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including seven deaths, according to the Health Ministry. State health authorities had confirmed one more casualty on Sunday. Out of these 503 cases, 320 were linked to Tablighi Jamaat event.

Telangana: Telangana, another hotspot with mounting cases of coronavirus, has 321 confirmed cases including seven deaths, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the state government has deployed the country's first automated 'COVID-19 Monitoring System App' to undertake live surveillance, trace, monitor, and provide real-time analytics. The app is helping authorities in the state track the situation on a real-time basis.

Kerala: Kerala which was neck and neck with Maharashtra in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, has been able to somehow improve its numbers. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state stands at 314 including two deaths so far.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan has 253 confirmed novel coronavirus cases with zero deaths so far, according to the Health Ministry's website. Of the total people infected with the virus as of date, 21 have recovered so far.

Uttar Pradesh: The state has 227 confirmed coronavirus cases including two deaths.

Andhra Pradesh stands at 226 with 3 deaths, Madhya Pradesh has 165 confirmed cases with nine deaths. Karnataka has reported 151 cases, including four deaths. Gujarat has seen 122 cases, including 11 deaths.

