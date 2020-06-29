Coronavirus crisis: Nearly 20,000 new cases in 24 hours; death toll at 16,475

India recorded nearly 20,000 new cases in the past one day, as mentioned by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Monday morning. The ministry said that 19,459 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours along with 380 deaths. So far, India has reported 5,48,318 cases, including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21l722 discharged and 16,475 deaths.

India is currently the fourth worst-affected country in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The US with 2,548,996 cases is the worst-affected in the world, followed by Brazil with 1,344,143 cases, Russia with 633,563 cases and India.

In India, Maharashtra is the most severely affected with 1,64,626 cases, including 70,622 active cases, 86,575 discharges and 7,429 deaths.

Following Maharashtra is Delhi and Tamil Nadu. The national capital has 83,077 cases, including 27,847 active cases, 52,607 discharges and 2,623 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 82,275 cases including 35,659 active cases, 45,537 discharges and 1,079 deaths.

Even as the number of cases increase in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview that Delhi will not reach the mark of 5.5 lakh cases by July end as predicted by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He said that the remarks had created fear in the public. He assured that there is no community transmission in Delhi. "I have talked to three senior-most officials - Dr Paul (from Niti Aayog), ICMR chief Dr Bhargava and Dr Guleria (AIIMS New Delhi Director). This situation has not come to Delhi. Such a situation appeared because of the total tests done, earlier 30 per cent turned out to be positive and that was happening because tests were done at the last moment," he said.

So far, 12 states have more than 10,000 cases each, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya and Sikkim are the only states to have fewer than 100 cases.

