Coronavirus crisis: Ample optimism to show recovery is possible, writes Gautam Adani

Day after the IMF cut India's economic growth forecast, billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday said that the Indian economy would soon recover from the downturn caused by coronavirus outbreak. "Global economic history is full of major ups and downs. India's domestic economy has always stood as a great shield in protecting the country from global economic headwinds," Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group wrote in a blog on LinkedIn.

Even though coronavirus may restrict movement, it can't control the urge to fight and help each other, Gautam Adani said. "It cannot stop us from being positive about the future," he said, adding, "Together, let us stay resilient and hopeful."

"I have no doubts that the nation will be able to rise above this crisis. It might take time but there is ample optimism to show that it is possible," he added. Amid projections of sharp contraction in the global economy, the IMF on Tuesday cut India's GDP growth rate to 1.9 per cent in fiscal year 2020-21 starting April 1. However, it expects the economy to bounce back strongly in fiscal 2021-22.

Fitch Ratings also estimates India's growth at 2 per cent in FY21. Similarly, Moody's Investors Service has lowered its estimate of India's GDP growth during the 2020 calendar year to 2.5 per cent, from an earlier estimate of 5.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus pandemic. He urged people to keep spirits high amid the challenges posed by the infectious virus.

