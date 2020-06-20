Coronavirus crisis: Final year, semester university exams cancelled in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has decided to cancel the final year and final semester examinations conducted under several universities given the continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases despite the lockdown. Students who have cleared all previous semesters but do not wish to appear for the final one will be passed on the basis of the respective aggregate marks, PTI reported.

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant said, "However those want to take the exam should submit it in writing to the university and a decision in this regard will be taken on the basis of the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic situation." Samant was interacting with students via the Facebook page of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations.

In case of those who are pursuing non-vocational or traditional courses and have passed all semesters but do not wish to appear for the final exam, the university will take in writing and give such students degrees or certificates by passing them for the final examination.

A decision has been taken on the similar lines for examinations of students pursuing vocational courses such as engineering, pharmacy, hotel management, management, architecture, planning, law, computer science, pedagogy, physical education, for which permission will be taken from the topmost body for the respective course. Any decision on backlog and ATKT examinations will be taken within four days of discussing with all the vice-chancellors under the leadership of Maharashtra government, PTI quoted Samant as saying.

With 1,24,331 coronavirus cases and 5,893 deaths, Maharashtra is the country's worst-affected state by the COVID-19 pandemic. Samant further added, "Yesterday, the meeting of the state disaster management authority was held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The decision to cancel final year/ semester university examinations was taken in the meeting in view of the health of the students given the increasing COVID-19 spread."

