Coronavirus crisis: Kasturba hospital doctors threaten mass resignation over salary delay

The resident doctors' association at the NDMC's 450-bedded Kasturba Hospital claimed that they have not been paid salary since March

Resident doctors of an NDMC hospital here on Wednesday threatened mass resignation if the authorities did not release their three months' salary.

The resident doctors' association at the NDMC's 450-bedded Kasturba Hospital claimed that they have not been paid salary since March. Many doctors and staff of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

There was no immediate reaction from the NDMC authorities. Dr Sunil Kumar, president of the RDA of the colonial-era hospital (earlier Victoria Zenana Hospital) said, "We cannot work without money. Being the frontline heath care workers, we should be paid our salaries. It is what we are demanding, nothing more," he said.

"We are afraid that if we are not paid our salary by June 16, we will have to go for mass resignation," the RDA president said. A statement was also issued by the RDA, asserting its demand and action plan.

Recently, resident doctors of the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in getting their salary released.

