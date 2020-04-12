Coronavirus in Delhi: 3 new areas marked as containment zones as tally surges to 1,069

The Delhi government has sealed three more areas as part of its strategy to stop the coronavirus outbreak. The overall tally of such sensitive areas, also known as containment zones has increased to 33. These new areas include A-30 Mansarovar Garden, Rajouri; Gali Number 1 to 10 (House number 1 to 1,000); and Block C, Jahangirpuri, Deoli extension.

On Saturday, the authorities sealed six areas, including Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, Street Number 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar. These containment zones have been barricaded by the Delhi Police to ensure that people inside can neither go outside nor will any insider be allowed to enter. All essential services are available for people via government channels.

A screening test drive for the residents inside all the containment zones showing symptoms of COVID-19 is already going on in full swing and is expected to intensify further in these new zones. The Delhi government has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks while stepping out of the house to mitigate COVID-19 spread.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, People violating the order by not wearing masks when outdoors may also have to cough up fines between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000. The chief secretary has said violators will strictly be punished under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

In Delhi, the overall COVID-19 tally has touched 1,069, including 19 deaths. At least 25 people have also been discharged. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 7,367. The death toll has risen to 273 and 715 people have been cured or discharged.

