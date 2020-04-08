Coronavirus fallout: 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed till April 13

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal 15 coronavirus-hit districts until April 13 to contain the fast-spreading pandemic. The complete shutdown would come into effect from 12 am tonight, an India Today report said. The 15 districts include Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur, Basti. Even the essential service would be home delivered as people wouldn't be allowed to move out of their homes. The curfew passes would also be reviewed by the authorities, the report added.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to fight against the rapidly spreading life-threatening coronavirus. The number of positive cases in India currently stands over 5,000. Uttar Pradesh has recorded over 200 cases of COVID-19 so far. In a recent order, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi, said that section 144 would stay till April 14 in Noida. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with leaders of opposition via video conference and discussed the pandemic with them.

Meanwhile, there are reports the government may implement Rajasthan's 'Bhilwara model' in other parts of the country to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic. The district recently received praise from union cabinet secretary Rajeev Gauba in a video conference with chief secretaries of other states for its ruthless containment of the infection. Bhilwara district, which was one of the coronavirus hotspots until a few days back, is now being discussed for its effective action plan against the life-threatening virus.

