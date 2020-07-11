Coronavirus impact: Delhi cancels exams in state govt universities; urges Centre to follow suit

The Delhi government has cancelled all exams in the state government universities due to coronavirus. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of COVID-19. The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities."

Sisodia said that the Kejriwal government has urged the Centre as well to cancel examinations in universities and colleges under the central government.

The Delhi government had decided to not conduct examinations for Class 9 and 11and promote them based on other evaluation parameters. "We requested the Central government to follow the same pattern for the CBSE board exams in the national capital and it is finally happening," he added.

He, however, acknowledged that while this solution works for schools, colleges and universities pose a different kind of problem as no practicals, field or lab research could be carried out in this semester. "Keeping this in mind, the Delhi government believes there is no point conducting university examinations for a semester where no studies took place," Sisodia said.

Ambedkar University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), National Law University Delhi. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Technological University, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, are some of the Delhi state universities.

This announcement comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated on Monday that universities must conduct final-year exams.

