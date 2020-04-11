Coronavirus in Delhi: 6 new areas sealed as cases rise to 903

Number of coronavirus containment zones in Delhi reached 30 as six new areas were sealed. These areas are Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, Street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar.

The government released the lowdown of 30 containment zones in Delhi that have been barricaded by the Delhi Police to ensure that people inside these zones cannot go outside and no outside is allowed inside. As coronavirus in Delhi has reached a critical juncture, the state government is continuously monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases and checking the spread of novel coronavirus.

A screening test of the residents inside containment zones showing symptoms of COVID-19 is already going on in full swing and is expected to intensify further in the latest zones. Delhi government has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks while stepping out of the house to mitigate COVID-19 spread.

Delhi has reported a total of 903 confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 people have died due to novel coronavirus. According to Health Ministry, 25 people have been cured, discharged or migrated. As of April 11, 08:00 am, India has reported 6,565 active COVID-19 cases whereas 239 people have died due to novel coronavirus. According to the data 642 people have been cured and discharged whereas 1 patient has been migrated.

