Coronavirus in Delhi: War against COVID-19 far from over, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, said that the national capital is in a better position, as compared to June, but the war against COVID-19 is far from over.

Addressing a virtual media briefing, Kejriwal articulated that the coordination and synergy between the Centre, his government, religious organisations, and NGOs helped in bringing the coronavirus cases down in the national capital.

Kejriwal expressed that had it been for his government to fight the pandemic alone, it would have failed. Thanking all parties including BJP and Congress, he said "That is why we went to everyone including central government, NGOs, and religious organisations. I thank all parties including BJP and Congress."

Delhi, in the month of June, was predicted to have 2.25 lakh cases by July 15, however, as of date, there are around 1.15 lakh coronavirus cases in the national capital, out of which 15,664 cases are active. But the fight against the deadly infection is far from over.

"Delhi is in a better situation, as compared to June, but it does not mean we have won the war against COVID-19," Kejriwal said adding that "we don't have to be complacent. We will continue our preparations."

Speaking about the very crucial testing part, Delhi CM highlighted that there are 20,000-23,000 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the national capital every day.

Kejriwal claimed that as of June 1, Delhi had 4,100 beds, but today there are 15,500 of them. He further added that "today there are 2,100 ICU beds, of which 1100 are vacant" because of which people are confident that there will be no shortage (of beds) in case they need to get hospitalised.

Meanwhile, India reported a record 29,429 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the country's total count to 9,36,181, while the death toll has jumped to 24,309. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi are the worst-affected states with the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the country.