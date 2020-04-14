Business Today
Coronavirus update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the lockdown will be extended to May 3. The decision was taken after extensive discussions with the state governments

Last Updated: April 14, 2020  | 11:52 IST
Coronavirus in India: Cases cross 10,000, Maharashtra, Delhi worst-affected; check state-wise tally
Coronavirus news: The worst-affected is Maharashtra with 2,334 cases

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 10,000, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the ministry, since the outbreak, India has witnessed 10,363 cases, out of which 339 have succumbed to the virus. Over 1,000 have been cured or discharged by the officials. Currently, there are 8,988 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus has spread to over 30 states and union territories in the country. However, the worst-affected is Maharashtra with 2,334 cases. Delhi is a close second with 1,510 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 1,173 cases. 

Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have been the least-affected with one case each, while Manipur and Tripura have reported two cases each.

Here's a state wise tally of the coronavirus cases in India as on April 14, 10am:

1    Andhra Pradesh - 432

2    Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11    

3    Arunachal Pradesh - 1    

4    Assam - 31    

5    Bihar - 65    

6    Chandigarh - 21

7    Chhattisgarh - 31    

8    Delhi - 1510    

9    Goa - 7

10    Gujarat - 539  

11    Haryana - 185    

12    Himachal Pradesh - 32    

13    Jammu and Kashmir - 270    

14    Jharkhand - 24    

15    Karnataka - 247    

16    Kerala - 379    

17    Ladakh - 15    

18    Madhya Pradesh - 604    

19    Maharashtra - 2334    

20    Manipur - 2   

21    Mizoram - 1    

22    Nagaland - 1

23    Odisha - 54    

24    Puducherry - 7    

25    Punjab - 167    

26    Rajasthan - 873    

27    Tamil Nadu - 1173    

28    Telengana - 562    

29    Tripura - 2    

30    Uttarakhand - 35    

31    Uttar Pradesh - 558    

32    West Bengal - 190    

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3. As the cases are on a steady rise, the state governments had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the 21-day lockdown that was scheduled to be lifted on April 15. Multiple states have already announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

