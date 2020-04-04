Coronavirus in India: Chandrababu Naidu urges Maharashtra CM to provide relief to fishermen

Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, N Chandrababu Naidu, has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide relief to 60 fishermen from his state, who are stranded in Mumbai due to the lockdown.

Responding to his plea, Thackeray said the fishermen have been located and food supplies are being given to them.

Naidu had on Friday tweeted a copy of his letter to Thackeray, in which he informed the latter that 60 fishermen from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh were stranded on Mumbai's Madh island.

"Their families and relatives are worried for their safety and well being. I appeal to you to provide relief in form of shelter, food, medical aid, water and other essential commodities until the COVID lockdown is ended," he added.

Within an hour, Uddhav Thackeray responded through @CMOMaharashtra Twitter handle informing Naidu that the district collector has located the fishermen.

"They have adequate shelter, but are in shortage of food. Arrangements are being made to send them food supplies. Also rest assured they will be provided with sufficient food till the time they are in Madh island," Thackeray said.

