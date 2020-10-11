Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 70 lakh; recovery at 60 lakh

India on Sunday reported a spike of 74,300 new coronavirus cases. Number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 7,053,806, along with 918 fatalities, taking the toll to 108,334. However, not all is doom and gloom as the total recoveries in India has also surged to over 60 lakh. While on an average 70,000 fresh cases are being reported daily this month, the recovery rate too has reached 85 per cent with active cases below 1 million, said the Health Ministry.

India is the second worst-hit nation in the world after the US. When it comes to fatalities, India is on the third spot, after the US and Brazil.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that more and more people are increasingly getting cured of the virus. It added that five states have the maximum caseload in the country -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra has 2,21,615 active cases, while Karnataka has 1,20,948 cases, Kerala 96,003 cases, Andhra pradesh 46,624 cases and Tamil Nadu 44,150 active cases.

Delhi that was one of the worst affected in the country has slipped down in the ranks with 22,007 active cases currently. However, the Delhi government expects the cases to again increase speedily in the festive season. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that the government would make necessary preparations to tackle the "expected post-festival surge" in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, an expert group headed by Dr VK Paul of NITI Aayog said that Delhi should prepare for 15,000 cases per day due to the winter season and the upcoming festivals.

So far, India has conducted over 8.68 million tests, with 10,78,544 tests conducted on Saturday.

