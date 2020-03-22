Coronavirus in India: LIC extends premium payment deadline

Business Today
Last Updated: March 22, 2020  | 22:16 IST
LIC has extended the premium payment deadline up to April 15, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak

To help policyholders who are unable to pay the insurance premium on time due to the coronavirus outbreak, state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has extended the deadline up to April 15, 2020.

"In view of prevailing extraordinary circumstances in the country on account of Covid-19, LIC will give relaxation to it's policyholders in payment of premiums due on inforce policies up to April 15, 2020, wherever customers are unable to deposit online or otherwise," the life insurer said in a statement.

To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, a majority of states has asked people to maintain social distancing and avoid travel unless necessary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for a 'Janta curfew' between 7 is to 9 pm on Sunday.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has surged to 324, according to recent figures released by the Union Health Ministry.

