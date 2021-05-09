Coronavirus in India: Over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for second straight day, daily cases remain over 4 lakh

India recorded over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row, with 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. This takes the country's death toll to 2,42,362.

Meanwhile, the daily caseload saw a slight dip but remained above the 4 lakh count at 4,03,738. This is the fifth time that India has seen a single-day spike of more than 4 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, the daily data updated at 8 am showed. This pushed the total case count to 2,22,96,414.

Recording a steady rise, the country now has 37,36,648 active cases, comprising 16.76% of the total infections, whereas the national recovery rate was recorded at 82.15%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404 with 3,86,444 patients recovering in a day, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09%, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,22,75,471 samples have been tested up to May 8 with 18,65,428 samples being tested on Saturday.