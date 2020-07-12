Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 18 test positive at Raj Bhavan; Governor in self-isolation

As many as 18 staff members of the Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra have been tested positive for coronavirus. Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has gone into self-isolation upon this development. Some more test results are expected as around 100 staff members were tested.

"At least 18 people tested COVID-19 positive at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, after they got tested on their own. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will get them tested again," said BMC sources to news agency ANI.

This development comes after actor Amitabh Bachchan said he was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have tested negative. The actor took to social media to urge people who met him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.

Maharashtra is one of the most severely impacted states in the country. So far the state has reported 2,46,600 cases including 99,499 active cases, 1,36,985 discharged and 10,116 deaths.

India currently has 8,49,553 cases with 2,92,258 active cases, 5,34,620 discharged and 22,674 deaths.

