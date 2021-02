Amravati District Collector has announced the extension of lockdown in Amravati and Achalpur till March 8 due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Anjangaon Surji village has been declared a containment zone.

Maharashtra government had imposed a total lockdown of seven days in Amravati city and Achalpur town on February 21 owing to a large number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the two zones.

