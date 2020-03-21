Coronavirus in Noida: One more COVID-19 case confirmed; number rises to 5

One more case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Noida, taking the number of positives cases in the city to five. According to reports, the patient is a man who lives in the Supertech Capetown society of Sector 74, Noida. He had returned from Europe seven days ago.

After the confirmation of the case, the district magistrate has now ordered that the Sector 74 society be completely sealed from 10:00 am on Saturday to 7:00 am on Sunday. According to the orders, nobody from the society can leave the area. They can be allowed to leave the society only in an emergency situation.

According to Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava, the patient had been kept in isolation before he was confirmed positive. Now, his wife, who's been asked to undergo test, would also be kept in isolation.

Previously, three cases were reported in Sector 78, Sector 100 and Sector 41 of Noida. A Delhi man, who worked at HCL's Noida facility, was also confirmed positive a few days back. These patients have been kept in the isolation ward of Greater Noida Jims Hospital.

According to the India Council of Medical Research, the number of confirmed cases in India has reached 271. Globally, the number has climbed up to 2,76,678, including around 11,000 deaths.

Only 22 people have been treated for the coronavirus so far and discharged from the hospitals.

So far, four people in the country have died due to the deadly virus. The latest victim is a 70-year-old man from Punjab. The other three victims are a 64-year-old man in Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in the national capital.

Also read: Coronavirus: Telangana man skips quarantine to get married; 1,000 guests attend

Also read: Coronavirus: Singer Kanika Kapoor leaves behind trail of possible infection; MPs quarantined

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Confirmed cases rise to 271; UP govt to give Rs 1,000 each to 37 lakh labourers