Coronavirus in Noida: Teen tests COVID-19 positive; number of cases 103

A teenager tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 103, officials said.

Also, four patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 48 in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, the Health Department here said.

"Total 126 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and sample of one person has resulted in positive for the COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar is now 103," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The new patient is a 15-year-old girl who belongs to Kasganj district of UP, but has been included as a Gautam Buddh Nagar case because her sample was taken here, the officer said.

So far, 44 of the 103 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 59 active patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the officer said. Later in the night, the district magistrate shared on Twitter that the number of patients cured rose to 48, leaving 55 active cases.

According to the Health Department, 2,585 samples were taken for the COVID-19 test till Wednesday evening. Three of the patients are admitted in Delhi, while among those in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 27 are at Sharda Hospital, 14 at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), and 15 at the Child PGI, the department said in a statement.

While no details were shared regarding the cluster containment activity on Wednesday, the statement mentioned that 466 people are in institutional quarantine, while another 1,967 were identified as those who have travelled abroad in recent months.

So far, 33 places in the district, including residential societies and sectors, have been identified as coronavirus hotspots and completely sealed, according to the district administration.

Any place where more than one COVID-19 positive case surfaces is identified as a hotspot, the officials said. As on Wednesday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the worst-hit districts in UP, and trails only Agra (324) and Lucknow (170) in terms of the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

