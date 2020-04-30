Coronavirus in Rajasthan: COVID-19 tally reaches 2,438; 3 more people dead

Three people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday even as the state recorded 74 fresh infection cases, taking its tally to 2,438, an official said. The state has so far witnessed 55 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur alone reporting 30 of them.

"Three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in Jaipur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. "As many as 74 fresh cases were reported in the state, including 22 in Jaipur," he added.

Singh said besides Jaipur, 11 cases were reported in Ajmer, 13 in Jodhpur, nine in Pali, eight in Chittorgarh, three in Kota, two each in Bhilwara and Dholpur and one each in Banswara, Dholpur, Bharatpur and Udaipur.

A total of 2,438 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far. Singh said so far, 814 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 592 have been discharged from hospitals. Jaipur has reported the highest 878 positive cases, followed by 413 in Jodhpur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran being put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said so far 98,000 samples have been taken while the daily testing capacity has also been increased to over 6,500 tests. He said the target of 10,000 tests per day will be met soon.

