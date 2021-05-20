India reports 2.76 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,874 deaths in 24 hrs

India recorded a dip in its daily COVID-19 death toll with 3,874 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,87,122.

The country, however, saw a single-day spike in coronavirus tally, with 2,76,110 fresh cases on Wednesday morning from 2,67,334 registered a day earlier, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. With the addition of new infections, the cumulative tally in the country has touched 2,57,72,400.

Although India has been witnessing a trend of a lower count of daily COVID-19 cases in the last week, the death count has been scaling new highs.

However, the death toll saw a substantial dip on Thursday after going past 4,500 on Wednesday.

The top five states with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases are Tamil Nadu with 34,875 cases, followed by Karnataka with 34,281 cases, Maharashtra with 34,031 cases, Kerala with 32,762 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 23,160 cases.

Approximately 57.64% of the new cases are recorded in these five states, with Tamil Nadu alone constituting 12.63% of the new caseload.

Meanwhile, the daily recovery count stands at 3,69,077. The total count of discharges has now reached 2,23,55,440. There are currently 31,29,878 active cases in the country, as per the health ministry.

A total of 32,23,56,187 samples have been tested for COVID-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As many as 20,55,010 of these samples were tested on Wednesday. A total of 18,70,09,792 anti-COVID jabs have been administered in the country so far.