Coronavirus: India reports highest single-day spike of 27,114 cases; tally over 8.2 lakh

India reported the highest single-day spike of 27,114 cases in the last 24 hours, as mentioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. There were 519 deaths reported at the same time. So far India, total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 discharged and 22,123 deaths.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that India has conducted 1,13,07,002 tests so far, out of which 2,82,511 tests were conducted on July 10.

With 2,38,461 cases, Maharashtra is the worst affected. The state has 95,943 active cases, along with 1,32,625 discharged and 9,893 deaths. Tamil Nadu has reported 1,30,261 cases, including 46,108 active cases, 82,324 discharged and 1,829 deaths.

Delhi has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. It has reported 1,09,140 cases along with 21,146 active cases, 84,694 discharged and 3,300 deaths.

There are currently 15 states with more than 10,000 cases including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Three states have more than 1 lakh cases of coronavirus, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim have fewer than 500 cases of COVID.

While cases continue to increase the search for a COVID vaccine has also sped up. Experts informed a parliamentary panel on Friday that a vaccine would be available only by early next year.

Meanwhile, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has commended Dharavi for its efforts to curb coronavirus. "There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control. Some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai - a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," Tedros said.

