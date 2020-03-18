Coronavirus: Karnataka govt pledges Rs 200 crore to fight COVID-19

The Karnataka cabinet has decided to earmark Rs 200 crore to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

The restrictions that have been imposed in the state for a week from March 14 have been extended till March 31, he announced in the Legislative Assembly after a special cabinet meeting to discuss the impact of COVID-19.

The cabinet also decided to constitute a taskforce consisting of Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan C N, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Health Minister B Sriramulu.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar would serve as a member of the taskforce, which would be headed by Sriramulu.

Officials said the taskforce would meet daily, review reports on the outbreak and the measures to contain the spread of the virus.

"For immediate expenses (to contain the spread of the virus), about Rs 200 crore will be earmarked," Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister said all passengers coming by international flights would be tested and placed under quarantine for 15-16 days.

Stating that strict measures will be taken not to allow members of the public to the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat, he said "public events and programmes should not be held, fairs, marriages and other events should be limited, no large-scale events should be held."

It has also been decided to take special measures to contain the spread of bird flu, swine flu and monkey fever in parts of the State.

