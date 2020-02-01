Coronavirus latest update: Noida district health deptt issues advisory on deadly virus

Given the deadly novel coronavirus spreading rapidly outside China, Noida's district health department has issued advisory to industrialists on precautionary measures to be followed on international travels. Apart from this, the district health department has asked for a list on people coming from China from the Airport Authority of India to scan those in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Awareness workshop was also conducted in the district on Friday.

The district health department has also arranged 10 quarantine beds in Kasana Medical College and 10 beds in Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute- SSPHPGTI Sector 30. Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO of GB Nagar told the media that one resident of Sector 75 has just returned from China. The person tested negative for Novel coronavirus. The health professionals are alert and scanning all the residents who have returned from overseas.

In order to able to screen the passengers arriving from overseas travels, the district health department of Noida has issued an advisory on precautions to be taken while on international travels, both to industrialists and residents. Dr Bhargava also stated that while many Chinese nationals worked in Noida, there are also many industrialists in the district who travel to China for work related purposes. Anyone who is unwell is advised to get themselves screened at any designated screening centre for coronavirus. Dr Bhargava also stated that there was no coronavirus case reported from Noida.

